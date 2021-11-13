Afghanistan: Two Suspects Detained Post Explosion At Mosque In Nangarhar Province

Two suspects have been detained in connection with Friday’s explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. At least three were killed and over 12 sustained injuries in the blast that took place during Friday prayers in a Mosque in Nangarhar, Khaama Press reported. Locals said that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in the Shandal Mosque during prayers.

Following the blast, the local authorities informed that “the two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ... Nangarhar province have been detained," local media stated, as per ANI.

Investigation into blast underway

An investigation into the explosion is underway, the official further said. While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest blast follows a series of such explosions taking place in the war-ravaged nation and targeting mosques. Preliminary media reports have stated that the Spinghar district of the eastern province is a hotbed of Islamic State group activity since the Taliban took control of the country on 15 August and ousted the civilian government.

It is to mention that ISIS or Daesh have carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul last month, which left around 19 people dead. Nangarhar province has also seen an increase in fighting, with the Taliban undertaking counter-offensives targeting "Daesh hideouts," as the regime termed them. Moreover, the terror group has also claimed a massive suicide bombing in Kandahar and another in a Shia community mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, the Taliban Intelligence Department in Afghanistan has claimed that at least 600 ISIS terrorists were arrested in the past three months across the nation. However, the authorities continue to claim that the security situation in Afghanistan remains “satisfactory”. The Taliban regime has also denied ISIS as being a major threat in the war-ravaged nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

