Afghanistan: Two Women Judges Of Supreme Court Shot Dead In Kabul

Two women judges working for Afghan Supreme Court were shot dead on January 17, a court official said. According to BBC, no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack and Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgent group wasn't responsible. The two women were killed by unidentified gunmen on their way to work on Sunday.

The incident also saw their driver wounded. The early morning ambush happened in the Qala-e-Fathullah area of Kabul. The latest attack in the Afghan capital took place during peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha. It also comes a day after Taliban 'infiltrators' killed 13 members of Afghanistan local police in Herat province. The two incidents occurred hours after Washington announced that it has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500, the lowest since the US Army invaded the country in wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

READ: Pentagon Says US Has Dropped To 2,500 Troops In Afghanistan

READ: US Down To 2,500 Troops In Afghanistan, As Ordered By Trump

Intra-Afghan peace talks

Last year, the Trump administration and the Taliban signed a historic peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, where it was agreed that the terrorist organisation will refrain from attacking NATO forces in the country and negotiate a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government. In return, the US will slowly reduce its military presence. Although violent incidents against American forces and its NATO allies have reduced to zero, the Afghan security agencies continue to face attacks from the Taliban on a regular basis.

The country has seen a surge in attacks from the Taliban despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the terrorist organisation. The peace-talks, which recently resumed in Doha, are going at a very slow pace with both sides pushing different priorities. While the Afghan government wants an immediate ceasefire to further carry on the talks, the Taliban insists on a ceasefire after an agreement on what the future power-sharing would look like in the country.

READ: Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Open New Infrastructure Projects

READ: India Expresses Concern Over Violence In Afghanistan

