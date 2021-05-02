Afghanistan: UN Chief Condemns Suicide Attack At Pul-e-Alam That Claimed 21 Lives

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned the suicide attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, that claimed at least 21 lives, injured as many as 90 others and inflicted massive damage on civilian premises, including hospital, informed his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Afghanistan. The UN Secretary also hoped that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation, introspection and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been facing the brunt of prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace, said Dujarric in an official statement.

Earlier, the European Union’s delegation to Afghanistan had condemned the attack. Taking to Twitter, it wrote:

In the holy month of Ramadan, horrible news on a car bomb in Pul-e-Alam, Logar province, killing and injuring innocent civilians, including students, this evening. This is a tragedy for the whole country and our thoughts go to all affected. This senseless violence must stop. — EUinAfghanistan (@EUinAfghanistan) April 30, 2021

This attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all US troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, did not offered any guarantees for the safety of the departing troops. However, there was no indication the bombing was connected to the pullout.

Intra- Afghan peace talks

Two days before the incident, the Governments of the United States of America, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during the Extended “Troika” held to negotiate and comprehend peaceful settlement in Afghanistan released their joint statements in relevance to rendezvous with representatives of the Islamic Republic negotiating team and of the Taliban. They called on the Afghan Taliban to “fulfil its counterterrorism commitments” and to ensure that no terrorist organisations use the Afghan soil to harm any other country.

The Troika also called on all the parties in the war-torn country to reduce violence and urged the Taliban to not pursue a spring offensive. It reaffirmed that “any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans, including women, men, children, victims of war, and minorities, and should respond to the strong desire of all Afghans for economic, social and political development including the rule of law".

