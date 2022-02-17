Afghanistan: UN Chief Guterres Calls To Deepen Cooperation With CSTO On Heightened Crisis

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has been witnessing an extremely chaotic situation, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening day by day. In view of the same, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that the world needs to come together to support the war-ravaged country, and he called for more cooperation between the international community and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Afghanistan. "The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia has been working in close partnership with the CSTO to address the root cause of potential conflict, and develop shared solutions to a shared problem. Today, good working relations between the CSTO and the Regional Center enable constructive early warning exchanges and regular contact during security-related events in the region," he said.

While speaking at a Security Council meeting on UN-CSTO cooperation, Guterres stated that terrorism not only remains a constant threat to Afghanistan but to the entire world. He warned that without effective actions, the crisis will multiply because the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment, and increasing humanitarian crisis will breed extremism across the world, reported Xinhua. "Regional and inter-regional cooperation is an essential element in our response. So too is strengthened regional dialogue, as well as cross-border law enforcement and judicial coordination. Close cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the CSTO, will be critical in helping defuse these evolving threats, preventing spill-over, promoting stability, and ultimately saving lives," he said.

At the Security Council meeting, Guterres highlighted the need for cooperation between the UN and CSTO on conflict prevention, counter-terrorism, and counter-narcotics. He further said that the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, in partnership with the CSTO, has been working to eliminate the potential conflict and develop shared solutions to shared problems. Activities including cross-border crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking in the region are being addressed by the regional center, which is also promoting measures against these kinds of activities for peaceful sustainable development, he said. It is important to mention here that the situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically after the hardline Islamist group seized power in mid-August last year. Moreover, the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of the Afghan government's assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have added to the sufferings of the war-torn country, which is suffering from high poverty levels and is surviving on humanitarian aid.

