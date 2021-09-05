Afghanistan: UN Chief Guterres To Hold High-level Humanitarian Conference On September 13

Almost 20 days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on September 4, announced to convene a high-level humanitarian conference for the war-torn country on September 13. In a video message posted on the microblogging site on Saturday, Guterres appealed to the international community to come together in solidarity with the Afghan people, especially children and women. He reiterated to help the Afghans in dealing with the current crisis.

He went on to say that during the high-level meeting, he would advocate for a swift scale-up in funding and full, unimpeded access to those in need. "Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community. I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to help the desperate Afghan people," he said in a video message.

Earlier on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed that Guterres will travel next week to Geneva, Switzerland, to hold a ministerial meeting in response to the growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. "As the United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the Secretary-General will travel to Geneva to convene on September 13 a high-level ministerial humanitarian meeting to address the growing needs in the country," Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying.

UN chief appeal to the international community to ensure human rights are upheld

Earlier on August 16, during a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council, the UN chief called for international unity in Afghanistan. He termed the video of desperate Afghans trying to escape the Taliban at Kabul airport "a matter of great concern" for all. Guterres appealed for the Council to stand as one, and ensure that human rights are upheld, humanitarian aid continues, and that the country does not again become a platform for terrorism.

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15 after the elected government flee from the country, leaving the people in exile. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled its soldiers, two suicide bombers killed over 200 desperate Afghans and, other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee from the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US troops were also killed.

