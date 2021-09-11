Afghanistan: UN Denounces Taliban's Violent Crackdown On Peaceful Protesters, Reporters

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, demonstrations have taken place across the war-torn country as protestors are demanding respect for women's rights. According to the United Nations, the Taliban, which has announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan, has killed four people during recent demonstrations. Responding to this, the UN has condemned the Taliban's brutal crackdown on non-violent protests and peaceful Afghan demonstrators, where specifically women are attempting to stand up for their rights.

As per the UN report, Taliban militants have been using batons, whips, and artillery fire on protestors. According to BBC, in a press release, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the Taliban to instantly halt the aggression against Afghan citizens, and the unlawful imprisonment of individuals expressing their right to peacefully assemble and journalists reporting the demonstrations. In a press conference on Friday, UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani slammed the Taliban's suppression against the protesters.

"We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests," Shamdasani said as per ANI.

Taliban used live ammunition to disperse protestors

Ravina claimed that after 15 August, the number of demonstrators has increased in Afghanistan. The Taliban, on the other hand, prohibited unapproved demonstrations on Wednesday and instructed telecoms providers to turn down mobile internet in Kabul on Thursday.

As per the Voice of America's website, Shamdasani added that the Taliban have used live ammunition and there are allegations that they were shooting those into the air to disperse demonstrators. There were also allegations of serious beatings, as well as accusations of residence searches to attempt to identify people who participated in particular demonstrations.

She believes that it is critical that the Taliban should listen to Afghanistan women and men who are demonstrating on the streets. Shamdasani stated that her department has received reliable allegations by the Women's human rights activists and journalists covering demonstrations in the nation being detained and assaulted mercilessly. She advised the Taliban to enable Afghans to peacefully protest in the public and to practice their right to freedom of assembling.

According to the BBC, whenever journalists attempted to cover the demonstrations, they were attacked, imprisoned, and whipped by the Taliban forces. At least four people, including a young boy, were killed and protestors were violently dispersed, according to the press statement.

There is a constant fear of the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, stated the UN report. On the other hand, the UN's World Food Program said that almost 93 percent of families in the nation are undernourished. Drought has worsened supply issues, resulting in the loss of 40% of the wheat harvest.



(Image: AP/ Representative Image)