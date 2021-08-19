Afghanistan: UN Food Agency Warns Of 'catastrophic' Hunger Crisis After Taliban Takeover

The United Nations food agency said, on Wednesday, that an unprecedented food crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan. Mary Ellen McGroarty, director of the World Food Program (WFP), revealed that a major humanitarian crisis is underway as around 14 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe hunger after the Taliban's violent takeover. The agency head also informed that a major share of farm crops and livestock were destroyed during recent years.

McGroarty, said in a video briefing to UN correspondents from Kabul, that the conflicts in the nation are leading to a food crisis. McGroarty said that Afghanistan has faced two severe droughts in three years, and was economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn have pushed the country’s situation from bad to worse. She claimed that the country, in its current path, is heading towards a “catastrophe".

Explaining the matter, McGroarty said over 40% of crops have been lost in the last few years. Almost the same percentage of livestock were devastated by the drought. Now, hundreds of thousands of people are displaced due to the Taliban attacks and winter is approaching. "Really the race is on to get food where it's most needed,” she said.

Speaking about the future of the agency's works in the country, McGroarty said that the WFP plans to scale operations in the region. The WFP plans to reach 9 million people in the coming months, as compared to the 4 million reached in May. However, she said that there are “many, many challenges,” to currently achieve this feat. McGroarty urged international donors to provide the $200 million for the food needs of the war-torn country and informed that the amount was needed to set things straight before winter begins and the roads are blocked. She added that she hopes the conflicts in the country comes to a halt.

UNHRC to hold special session on Afghanistan issue

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is set to hold a special session to address the "serious human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan". The meeting where the members will discuss the situation and possible steps to help is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 August. The special session will be convened with the support of 60 observer states including France, India, Japan, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)