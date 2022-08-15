Afghanistan: UN Official Condemns Taliban's 'violent Suppression' Of Women's Protests

Ever since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan, the country has been engulfed in chaos, reeling under a severe socio-economic crisis and a detoriarating humanitarinian situation. Incidents of women and children abuse, murder, and suppression, as per several media reports, have become a common occurrence under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. In view of the same, the UN's Special Rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, expressed concern over increasing incidents of the Taliban's suppression of Afghan women who are demanding their rights from the regime. Condemning the Taliban's use of "excessive force" to suppress women's protests, Bennett stated that the Taliban's actions are breaching women's rights and freedom.

Taking to Twitter, the UN official wrote, "The use of force and mistreatment against women's peaceful protest in Kabul is a breach of their right to freedom of assembly and association." This remark came after the Taliban forces arrested some journalists and women who chanted the slogans "bread, work, and freedom."

Notably, this is not the first time that UN experts have condemned the actions of the Taliban against Afghan women. Experts have even said that Afghanistan's future is "bleak" if something is not done to improve the worsening situation of security and human rights, especially for boys and girls.

After the Taliban came into power, the hardline Islamist regime has been restricting women and girls' rights to education and work, and free movement. They have also ended the system of protection and support for those fleeing from violence inflicted regions. Furthermore, the Taliban has also been accused of detaining women and girls for petty violations of discriminatory rules. Also, it has come to light that the rates of forced child marriage in Afghanistan have surged dramatically.

Meanwhile, several international and rights groups have called on the Taliban to adopt changes to uphold the rights of women and girls, but the Taliban government has been continuing to practice its own Sharia law. Given the growing cruelty, women and girls staged protests against the current regime in Kabul, but the Taliban forces managed to call off the demonstration by using force, arbitrary arrest and detention.

(Image: AP/Representative)