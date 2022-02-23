Afghanistan: UN Special Envoy Meets Taliban's Acting FM; Discusses Education & Economy

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met with the Taliban's regime acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, ahead of a Security Council briefing on Afghanistan. The discussions between two leaders centred on the rights and protection of Afghans, the return of boys and girls to schools, and economic issues, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Lyons also met with Abdul Salam Rahimi, the Afghan government's former state minister for peace, and emphasised the significance of all Afghans cooperating together to establish a more stable and inclusive future.

The Security Council briefing comes as the Taliban regime faces increasing resistance in Panjshir, Bamiyan, Kapisa, and Parwan provinces, according to Tolo News. The report further stated that the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets and international sanctions against the Taliban have thrown the country into a full-fledged economic catastrophe. General Alain Deletroz, the head of the Geneva Call, warned that if funds do not reach Kabul quickly, poverty and misery will further worsen in the country.

Ahead of upcoming UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan, UN Envoy @DeborahLyonsUN met Taliban de facto @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi. Discussed efforts on rights/protection of all Afghans, progress on economic challenges and active preparations for return to school of all girls & boys. pic.twitter.com/kRCEMmmYxB — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) February 22, 2022

'More than half of Afghan population faces severe food crisis'

Deletroz said humanitarian help alone will not be enough to prevent the crisis in the war-torn country and that economy of the country needed to improve in order to avoid a catastrophe. "We avoid commenting on political issues as a humanitarian organisation, but what we keep reiterating and informing our donors is that the humanitarian situation would worsen in Afghanistan if money stops coming to the country," Deletroz added, as per Tolo News. According to UN estimates, more than half of the country's population faces a severe food crisis, and at least one million children under the age of five may die of starvation by the end of the year.

Over 700,000 Afghans compelled to leave their homes last year: UN

It's worth noting that Afghanistan's situation has deteriorated since the Taliban overthrew the country's democratically elected government last year in August. Since then, the country has relied primarily on humanitarian assistance. Earlier this month, the UN migration agency claimed that conflict prompted more than 700,000 Afghans to leave their homes last year, adding to the 5.5 million people who had already been displaced in past years.

Image: Twitter/@@UNAMAnews