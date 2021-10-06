Afghanistan: UN Warns 3.2 Mn Kids Under-5 At Risk Of Acute Malnutrition, Calls For Funding

The UN agencies on Tuesday, 5 October, warned that an estimated 3.2 million Afghan children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of this year. According to UNICEF, the alarm was sounded following a two-day visit to the city of Herat by UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys, and World Food Programme’s (WFP) Afghanistan Representative and Country Director, Mary-Ellen McGroarty. The UN officials even alerted that at least a million Afghan children are at risk of dying if they don't get immediate treatment.

“Without reliable access to water, food and basic health and nutrition services, Afghan children and their families are bearing the brunt of years of conflict and the current economic crisis,” the UNICEF said in a press release.

The UN agency noted that around 14 million people in the war-ravaged nation are facing acute food insecurity. It said that according to surveys, 95 per cent of households in Afghanistan are not consuming enough food, adults are eating less and skipping meals so their children can eat more. It added that, as winters are approaching, it is a race against time to assist Afghan families, which are also lacking access to safe water, health and nutrition services.

“We have huge concerns about the desperate choices families are being forced to take,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty. “Unless we intervene now, malnutrition will only become more severe. The international community must release the funds they pledged weeks ago, or the impact could be irreversible,” she added.

As per the press note, UNICEF said that since the beginning of 2021, WFP has provided life-saving food and nutrition assistance to around 8.7 million people. It noted that close to four million people were provided with the aid in September alone. Further, the UN agency said that additionally, this year, over 210,000 children with severe acute malnutrition were provided with lifesaving treatment through UNICEF-supported services.

WFP distributes food in Afghanistan to prevent malnutrition

During their Afghanistan tour, the UN officials visited a food distribution centre where they met with families struggling to make ends meet amidst drought and lack of jobs. McGroarty and De Lys also visited a settlement for internally displaced families where mobile health and nutrition teams are providing life-saving services to women and children, supported by UNICEF and WFP. As per the press release, the two UN agencies announced that they are now adding 100 more mobile health and nutrition teams. Additionally, the WFP also distributed food to thousands of Afghan children amid rising food insecurity in the country.

In the past week WFP distributed specialised nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition for over 6,500 kids under the age of 5 in the country. Strong bodies and minds lead to strong communities and futures. #ZeroHunger pic.twitter.com/7d3RkmHIhh — WFP Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) October 5, 2021

