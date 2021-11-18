Afghanistan: UN Warns Around 40 Million Afghans May Face 'extreme Poverty' By Mid-2022

Ever since the Taliban took over Kabul in August, the situation of Afghanistan has taken the centre stage on the international agenda. In a recent development, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, according to ANI. The UN Migration Agency has warned that the country might fall into “extreme poverty” by mid-2022 if no efforts are made immediately to address the humanitarian, economic and political crisis in the war-torn nation.

The International Organization for Migration in a statement informed that Afghanistan has a population of around 40 million people and nearly all of them might face “extreme poverty” in the coming year. According to IOM, the country’s essential services are deteriorating and prices of commodities have increased, according to ANI. Furthermore, the IOM noted that employment in Afghanistan continues to vanish and banking services face disruption amid the cash shortage.

“Afghanistan is a country of almost 40 million people, nearly all of whom may fall into extreme poverty by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises,” IOM said in a statement as per ANI.

Internally Displaced People

The International Organization for Migration also highlighted the condition of internally displaced people. The UN Migration Agency has estimated that approximately 5.5 million internally displaced people are present in Afghanistan. The internally displaced people include those living in “protracted situations” and over 6,80,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict in 2021. In addition, this year, there have been around 1.1 million undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

“There are now an estimated 5.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including those living in protracted situations, and more than 6,80,000 newly displaced by conflict in 2021. This is in addition to 1.1 million undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 alone,” IOM said in a statement as per ANI.

UN calls for more inclusive government

The United Nations on Wednesday called for a more inclusive government in the war-ravaged Central Asian nation, according to ANI. The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefed about several issues with the Taliban’s governance in Kabul, particularly women’s rights, girls’ education and inclusivity. The UN Chief's Special Representative for Afghanistan highlighted that the de facto authorities have indicated that they are working on a nation-wide policy to ensure access to education for Afghan girls so that the right to girls’ education can be exercised across the country, however, policy and its implementation has been taking more time.

