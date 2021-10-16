Afghanistan: UNAMA Condemns Bomb Attack On Shia Mosque In Kandahar; 36 Dead & 70 Injured

Condemning the attack on the Shia mosque, Imam Barga in Kandahar on Friday, which killed at least 36 people, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its anguish over the continual terror attacks in the crisis-hit nation.

This is yet another religious attack in the country where terrorist organisation Taliban gained control two months ago after US & NATO forces left. The UNAMA asserted that the perpetrators of the attack should be held responsible and the security of the Afghan nationals should be considered amid the ongoing atrocities at religious places.

UNAMA condemns Kandahar bomb attack at Shia mosque

In a tweet, UNAMA wrote, "Terrorism continues in Afghanistan with at least 30 killed, scores injured, in suicide attack at Kandahar's largest Shia mosque at the time of Friday prayers. UN condemns the latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account."



Terrorism continues in #Afghanistan with at least 30 killed, scores injured, in suicide attack at #Kandahar’s largest Shia mosque at time of Friday prayers. UN condemns latest atrocity targeting a religious institution & worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account. pic.twitter.com/MMI66F50Gr — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) October 15, 2021

Series of bomb attacks have been witnessed in the crisis-hit nation after the Taliban seized control of the country after long fight.

ISIS-K has claimed the responsibility for terror attacks in the recent past. During Friday prayers in Afghanistan's Kandahar region, a huge explosion shook the Imam Barga mosque, killing around 36 people. According to Associated Press, which cited a source, over 70 persons were injured in the latest blast in the country.



Dozens of Shia Muslims were just murdered and wounded in a Mosque in Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/z4Gk3DEZZO — ابن ڪربلاء 🇮🇶🇵🇸 (@IbnAlRafidayn) October 15, 2021

Kandahar Mosque Blast kills 36, injures more than 70

On Friday, October 15, an explosion happened in the Imam Bargah mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar region, according to Associated Press, which cited eyewitnesses. Three back-to-back bombings, organised by a suicide bomber, shook the mosque, killing 36 people and injuring more than 70, according to the news agency.

In addition, at least six local security officer was killed and 12 people were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Thursday, October 14. Earlier, a blast at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz killed at least 46 people and injured 143.

The suicide bomber reportedly detonated the explosive vest amid a throng of Shia worshippers, who had assembled for Friday prayers on Friday, October 9.

