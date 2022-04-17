Afghanistan: UNAMA 'deeply Concerned' Over Civilian Casualties Due To Pakistani Airstrikes

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Saturday raised its deep concern regarding the reports of civilian casualties in the recent airstrikes by Pakistan in various parts of the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, the UN agency expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties due to airstrikes in Khost and Kunar. The agency also condemned the airstrikes saying that 'civilians are never a target'. It further added that the organisation is working to establish facts on the ground and confirm the extent of losses in the attack.

UNAMA is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, incl. women and children, as a result of airstrikes in #Khost & #Kunar provinces last night. Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/lku9rUSl58 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) April 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) which was established on 28 March 2002 by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1401, is a UN Special Political Mission tasked with assisting Afghanistan's government and people in creating the groundwork for long-term peace and development.

Taliban summons Pakistan Ambassador

Following the recent airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces, the Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government. According to reports, the attack claimed the lives of five children and a woman.

The Afghan acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the acting deputy defence minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund participated in the session, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan tweeted.

Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today.



Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where

the Afghan side condemned the recent pic.twitter.com/MEaTWqThFc — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) April 16, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Foreign Ministry mentioned that the Afghan side condemned the recent attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces and further stressed the prevention of such acts. During the session, Minister Muttaqi said all military violations including that in Khost and Kunar must be prevented as such acts deteriorate relations between the two countries, allowing antagonists to misuse the situation leading to undesired consequences.

According to the Khaama Press report, officials of the Khost province informed that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night.