Afghanistan: UNAMA Voices Concerns On Human Rights Abuses In Meeting With Taliban

On Thursday, UNAMA shared a tweet stating that UNAMA Human Rights met with Taliban officials in the Ministry of Interior Affairs and discussed reported cases of human rights breaches and put forth concerns by ex-Afghan National Security Forces and Government members, civil society, media, judiciary, religious clergy and women activists. They further stated that investigations, transparency and accountability are all required in this situation.

Afghanistan: 30 journalists and media workers killed in 2021

In Afghanistan, several members of the media, government officials, religious leaders, and female activists have been killed. A report by Afghanistan's non-profit agency, Nai, suggests that at least 30 journalists and media workers were killed, abused, or injured in Afghanistan between the beginning of 2021 and the end of 2021, with several of them also bullied by government officials. A religious professor was assassinated in Afghanistan's western Farah province in December, last year, ANI reported. Four female activists were assassinated in November in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh region.

Also, the LGBT community in Afghanistan have faced an increasingly desperate situation and grave threats to their safety and lives under the Taliban, as per reports by Human Rights Watch and OutRight Action International. J Lester Feder, who is a research official at OutRight Action International stated that they spoke with LGBT Afghans who have survived gang rape, mob attacks or have been hunted by their own family members who have joined the Taliban and have lost hope of state institutions protecting them.

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan following the fall of the government in August 2021, a number of violent incidents have occurred against women. The Taliban has repeatedly said that they will form an inclusive government and respect women rights but they have failed to deliver on the promises.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)