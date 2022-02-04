Afghanistan Under Deep Humanitarian Crisis As Over 50% Facing 'tsunami Of Hunger': SIGAR

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) recently reported that the war-ravaged nation is under deep humanitarian crisis and over 50% of Afghans are facing a “tsunami of hunger”. On Thursday, SIGAR released its 44th quarterly report to the US congress examining $148.87 billion Afghanistan reconstruction effort. It said that the “record” drought, rising food prices, internal displacement as well as economic breakdown and collapse of public services constitute a “humanitarian emergency”.

In its report, SIGAR underscored the findings of integrated Food Security Phase Classification, an organisation active under the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). It said that nearly 19 million Afghans experience acute food insecurity in September and October 2021. It also warned that some 22.8 million Afghans will be at potentially life-threatening levels of hunger this winter, out of which around 8.7 million will face near-famine conditions.

“WHO and WFP estimate that 3.2 million Afghan children under age five will suffer from acute malnutrition this winter, with one million at risk of dying,” SIGAR report said.

Citing the UNDP report released last September, SIGAR added that “up to 97% of Afghanistan’s population was at risk of slipping below the poverty line by mid-2022 as a result of the worsening political and economic crises”.

(1/2) #UnitedNations Development Programme reported in September that up to 97% of #Afghanistan’s population was at risk of slipping below the poverty line by mid-2022 as a result of the worsening political and economic crises — SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) February 3, 2022

US remains single largest aid donor to Afghanistan

Further, as per the report, the United States remains the single largest humanitarian aid donor to Afghanistan. As of January this year, Washington was providing $782 million in humanitarian aid in the war-ravaged nation and for Afghan refugees in the region, SIGAR said. Moreover, it also highlighted the UNDP’s findings, saying that restrictions on women’s employment could immediately cost the Afghan economy $1 billion, resulting in the country’s GDP dropping by another 5%.

“Women made up over 20 per cent of Afghanistan’s workforce before the Taliban takeover,” the report added.

It is to mention that the humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country has been drastically deteriorating since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. Taliban took over control of the country on 15 August and the former government toppled with foreign nations freezing Afghan assets.

(Image: AP)