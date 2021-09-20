Afghanistan: UNESCO, UNICEF Say Girls' Fundamental Right To Education Violated

Ahead of the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday, September 19, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed “deep concerns” over the Taliban’s recent announcement made in Afghanistan to gradually reopen secondary schools for boys and male teachers only, while asking girls and women to stay at home. “Should this ban be maintained, it would constitute an important violation for the fundamental right to education for girls and women,” UNESCO Director-General asserted. Furthermore, the UN agency urged those responsible for this announcement to “clarify the situation and reopen schools for all Afghan students, boys and girls alike.”

"The future of Afghanistan depends on educated girls and boys. We therefore call upon all relevant actors in Afghanistan to ensure that all children have unhindered access to education in the framework of the announced gradual reopening of schools,” said UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, according to a press release issued Sunday.

“The right to education for all learners, especially girls, must be upheld at this critical time. It is equally important that all female teachers should be allowed to return to school to teach, providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for children in Afghanistan,” furthermore, she stressed.

Female literacy rate 'almost doubled' during US deployment

UNESCO, meanwhile, also warned about the irreversible consequences of not allowing the girls to return to school, adding that it will deteriorate education in the country. The delayed return of girls to secondary school may risk them being left behind in education and ultimately, in life, said UNESCO. It warned that prohibiting education to the women would result in negative coping mechanisms such as child marriage and devoid women of their rights. Such a move will create learning disparities between boys and girls, and ultimately hinder girls’ access to higher education and life opportunities, the UN agency warned.

A report compiled by UNESCO on September 10 had found that during the US troop's deployment in Afghanistan, the female literacy rate almost doubled from 17 per cent to 30 per cent. And the number of girls in primary school increased from almost zero in 2001 to 2.5 million in 2018, while girls in higher education increased from around 5,000 to around 90,000. The percentage of female teachers in Kabul also increased from 27 per cent in 2007 to 36 per cent.