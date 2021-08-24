Afghanistan: UNHCR Asks Neighbouring Countries To Keep Borders Open For Refugees

Alarmed at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday asked the country’s neighbours to keep their borders open for the Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule. At a UN press conference on August 23, the UN refugee agency’s spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said, “UNHCR is calling on neighbouring countries to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan.” She further stated, "The situation on the ground across the country remains extremely fluid,” and as the scrambling Afghans flee danger, they must be able to find refuge in the neighbouring nations.

"While widespread fighting has decreased since the takeover of the country by the Taliban on Sunday, the full impact of the evolving situation is not yet clear. Many Afghans are extremely anxious about what the future holds,” said Shabia Mantoo.

Last week, the UN estimated that of the total Afghanistan population of 35 million people, nearly 3.5 million people have been displaced in an attempt of escaping the Taliban’s atrocities and retribution. "Some 400,000 civilians have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year, joining 2.9 million Afghans already internally displaced across the country at the end of 2020,” Mantoo noted. She went on to add, "In the context of generalised insecurity in many parts of Afghanistan, it is increasingly clear that Afghans outside of the country may have international protection needs.” UNHCR calls for all states to ensure that the fleeing migrants can seek safety, regardless of their current legal status, spokesperson for UNHCR stated.

Aircraft with UN staff members arrives in Kazakhstan

UN, as per the spokesperson, is committed to staying and delivering aid to the Afghans in Kabul, as the situation on the ground degrades. It has also been monitoring the safety of its staff and team members. Earlier yesterday, the second aircraft with UN staff members aboard arrived in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty for their temporary relocation. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a conference that members of several Afghan non-governmental organisations who cooperated with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other UN agencies were evacuated out of unstable Kabul as the Taliban took over the territory.

(IMAGE: AP)