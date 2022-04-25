Afghanistan: UNICEF Expresses Concerns Over Closure Of Secondary Schools For Girls

Ever since the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan government, the United Nations agencies and the international community has been raising concerns for the people in the nation. In the latest development, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the closure of secondary schools for girls, ANI reported. UNICEF has highlighted that education must not be a hostage to politics in Afghanistan.

Paloma Escudero, Director of Global Support and Communications, UNICEF, after visiting primary schools for girls in Kabul stated that it has been more than a month since the Taliban has not allowed girls to access education across Afghanistan, ANI reported, citing Khaama Press.

According to Escudero, girls studying in seventh class or above have been denied permission to study in schools. She stressed that Afghan girls required the support of the international community and further called on donor countries to support school girls in Afghanistan. Escudero said that the US, which is one of the donor countries will continue to support Afghanistan but added that the girls are not being able to access education in the conflict-ridden country. She asserted that education remains the topmost priority of UNICEF in Afghanistan. The Taliban even told the girls to stay at home until they announce a new decision.

Activists call on Taliban to reopen schools for female students

The statement of Escudero comes at a time the Taliban has banned female students above the sixth standard from attending their classes in schools. As per the news report, UNICEF has also planned to provide economic support to the teachers in Afghanistan. Moreover, UNICEF has so far provided more than 35 million textbooks in Afghanistan.

Earlier on April 22, several activists and political parties urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girls in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference in Kabul, civil society groups, political parties and Ethnic councils called on the Taliban to reveal the reason behind the closure of schools for girls, ANI reported, citing Tolo News.

Some of the teachers and students who participated in the conference stated that the right of female students to access education must not be politicised. Abedi Majdi, a religious scholar, called on the Taliban to reopen the schools for students "as soon as possible." The decision by the Taliban regarding the education of girls has been severely criticised by the international community.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)