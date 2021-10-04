Afghanistan: UNICEF Says Over 1.5 Mn Kids Affected By Malnutrition Amid Food Prices Hike

With the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan has been witnessing a dramatic surge in food and fuel prices, affecting over 1.5 million children by malnutrition under the extreme conditions of poverty, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said in its report. The looming winter has also made things harder with at least 14 million people facing hunger, while 3.5 million of whom are expected to suffer acute malnourishment in coming days, the report added. As the major crisis unfolds, combined drought and COVID-19 pandemic have further pushed Afghans into a "humanitarian catastrophe".

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) stated that more than 1.5 million children have already been affected by malnutrition in Afghanistan, Sputnik news agency reported.



“Across Afghanistan today, millions of children are in desperate need for health and nutrition services ... around 14 million people in Afghanistan are food insecure today, among them around 3.5 million children, whom, we expect will suffer from acute malnutrition, within them around one million children ...,” said Salam Al-Janabi, communication specialist for UNICEF in Afghanistan.

Recently, around 40,000 children were provided with treatment for severe acute malnutrition, Tolo News reported quoting Salam Al-Janabi. The report published by the UN agency aligns with another one presented by the World Food Programme (WFP) earlier in September. It further stated seizure of foreign funds and increase in unemployment have left Afghans on the brink of food and nutrition emergency threshold. To top it all, about 1,53,840 citizens have been infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, extreme weather conditions like the drought in the plains and heavy snow in the hills have ruined 40 per cent of crops and made it difficult for aid providers to run over the snow-covered roads, respectively.

1 out 2 children are acutely malnourished: UNICEF

As per the report, data obtained from 27 out 37 provinces revealed that every 1 out of 2 children under 5 years of age is acutely malnourished. UN Chief Antonio Guterres also acknowledged the dire need for a humanitarian and economic response for children and women left in Afghanistan.

"Now more than ever happen, children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community," the UN Chief had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, residents have blamed the crisis on the frozen Afghan foreign reserves by the international community. Underlining the need for an immediate release of foreign aid, citizens appealed to the international community to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, Ariana News reported. "If aid comes, it is good, why do people upset and prices have increased," Zamari, a resident of Kabul told Ariana.

Foreign assistance frozen after Taliban takeover

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on 15 August, the war-torn country has been grappling with fire humanitarian and economic crises. The international communities refused to recognise the Taliban-led government due to its widespread engagement in violation of human rights and inefficiency to form an inclusive government. Lack of recognition based on international standards has also led the World Bank and IMF to suspend aid and disbursement of contingent funds to the war-torn country. In August, the US also stopped $9.4 billion reserves to the country's central bank, the New York Post reported. Besides, the Financial Task Force warned its 39 member nations to block Talibani assets.



(Image: AP)