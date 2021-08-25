Afghanistan: United States, Allies Evacuate Over 21,000 People From Kabul In 24 Hours

The United States announced on Tuesday, 24 August, that more than 21,000 people have been successfully evacuated from Afghanistan in the last 24 hours. The White House confirmed that about 21,600 people were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in the 24-hour period beginning early Monday and ending earlier Tuesday.

37 US military flights deployed to assist evacuation

In addition, 37 US military flights, consisting of 32 C-17s and five C-130s, were deployed to transport about 12,700 passengers, with another 8,900 evacuated by flights belonging to US allies. According to the report, this is the most people flown out by the US in a single day since the operations began.

While the evacuation has been ongoing since the Taliban lay siege to Afghanistan's capital city early last week, the USA has evacuated over 58,000 individuals since 14 August. Furthermore, for the first time, the number of persons flown out of the country exceeded US expectations, according to the report.

The evacuation in Afghanistan continues even as the 31 August deadline set by US President Joe Biden for the total withdrawal of US forces, approaches. Diplomats, authorities, citizens, and Afghan nationals who assisted the forces are being evacuated. Meanwhile, some of the countries involved in the operations have voiced concerns about securely evacuating all of their citizens from the country.

Afghan evacuation

Germany announced on Tuesday that all Afghan citizens wishing to depart Kabul would be unable to do so before 31 August. “Perhaps if (the evacuation) continues until 31 August, or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we or the US wish to fly out,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Amidst the chaos around the situation, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William J Burns had reportedly met with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post reported citing US officials familiar with the matter. The report also said that the discussion was likely around the deadline for the US’ evacuation process.

