Afghanistan: Universities Reopen With Gender Segregation Norms Under Taliban Regime

The interim Taliban government in Afghanistan has now allowed universities to reopen in "cold areas" for all students, with gender segregation norms in place. As quoted by Tolo News, "The public universities and institutes were reopened today (Saturday)," said Ahmad Taqa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) of the Taliban regime. As per the latest rules issued by the Taliban government, male and female students are divided into different classrooms and their classes will be held in different shifts.

Notably, the segregation of male and female classes has affected the method of teaching, as expressed by the students at Kabul University. The gender divide at teaching places has left students struggling with the problem of the unavailability of instructors to teach classes at two different timings. "Many of our instructors were absent. However, there were a couple of instructors, "said Hayatullah, who is a student at Kabul University.

Meanwhile, teachers and students at many public universities celebrated the reopening of their educational institutes. Badshah Zar Abadi, who is a teacher at Blak University, stated that "the reopening of universities is great news and a new spring." Some students, however, expressed concerns over a possible change in the textbooks, especially in the arts faculties. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomed the reopening of the universities earlier this month after the Taliban government announced the resumption of universities in the warmer areas of the country on February 2, 2022.

Current situation in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, the country has faced an extreme crisis of resources, including food, drinking water, and medical assistance, among others. Despite the international communities offering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, poverty continues to be a striking issue in the country.

On Saturday, the first consignment of 2,500 MT wheat assistance reached Jalalabad via Pakistan with the aim of nourishing needy families. According to media reports, more than 20 million Afghans living in the war-ravaged country require food, and food deliveries from India to the war-ravaged country will end in a month amid rising food security.

(With Inputs from ANI)

