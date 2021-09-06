Afghanistan: University Classes Resume With Curtains Separating Male And Female Students

University classes in Afghanistan have resumed. A local student informed Sputnik that the private colleges in the war-torn country had curtained off an area in classrooms for female students to sit separately from men, confirming fears that women's rights would be jeopardised following the Taliban takeover. Private universities were not exempt from the Taliban's ban on co-education. In accordance with Sharia law, the radical movement recognised women's right to education but mandated separate learning places for male and female students.

Only women or elderly men will be able to teach female students

According to the student, female students will be educated in separate classrooms or in an area of a common classroom separated from males by a non-transparent curtain. They will also have to wear abayah and niqab and end class five minutes before so they wouldn't run into guys on their way out. Only women or, if that is not possible, "elderly men" of excellent reputation will be able to teach female students, according to the student.

Following the Taliban's ouster in the year 2001, the number of private universities in Afghanistan exploded. Despite this, the Central Asian country's societal convention of keeping girls out of school has persisted. Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of school dropouts, underage marriages, and youth unemployment, all of which the UN considers to be interconnected issues.

Following the Taliban's recent takeover of Afghanistan, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet called the hardline movement's treatment of women and girls, especially their access to education, "a major red line" in international assessments of its human rights commitment.

The establishment of the new government will be announced soon

Since regaining power, the group has made a point of assuring students that their education will not be disrupted, as well as pledging to respect women's rights and asking skilled professionals not to leave the nation. Many, though questions their claims that women's rights will be respected under the Islamic framework this time. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the establishment of a new government will be announced in the coming days. Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

Image- @IrfanKhan_ji/Twitter