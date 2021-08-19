Afghanistan: US Army Fortifies Kabul Airport With Barbed Wire, Blocks Locals From Entering

The crowds outside the Kabul airport is on the rise, as thousands of Afghan citizens desperately try to make their way out of the country. However, the airport is now secured by the United States Army and they are not letting Afghanis inside. According to the visuals made available from social media, the US troops who are on duty to complete the evacuation in the country, have kept wired fences around the airstrip disallowing Afghan citizens from entering the airstrip.

In a video shown by Republic TV, a woman could be seen trying to cross the wired fences laid down by the US troops. The fences are backed by armed US military personnel who are keeping the Afghanis at bay. Earlier reports of shootings were also reported from the airport area. The Hamid Karzai International Airport have been witnessing continued chaos as thousands tried to flee the country following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Afghan filmmaker, Sahraa Karimi, also shared a video showing hundreds of Afghanistan nationals waiting outside the Kabul airport. Sharing the video, Karimi said that the American army’s behaviour towards them have been ‘very bad’. She criticised the force on duty to do the evacuation and said that the people have been waiting days and nights at the same spot. Karimi also alleged that the American soldiers beat up people there and shot in the air. She also said that the army threatened the waiting Afghanis with grenades and shouted at them. She also informed that there are children and women among the people waiting outside the airport, which could be seen in the visuals too.

#Kabul_airport right now. People are waiting days and night. #American_army's behavior is very bad with Afghans, American soldiers beaten ppl, shoot at ppl in the air, threaten with grenades, and shout at them. There is children and women among them.#shame_on_you_usa pic.twitter.com/vcclLSPpwu — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 19, 2021

The US resumes flight operations at Kabul airport

The US on August 17 resumed flight operation in Kabul’s airspace after imposing a ban amid chaotic scenes at the airstrip. Large crowds were seen trying to escape the country, after the Taliban takeover, by clinging to the outside of the flights taking off. The US troops also shot two armed gunmen at Kabul’s Airport shortly before closing it due to overcrowding.

Two civilians clinging to the C-17 flight’s wheel were reported to fall to death. The military crew attempted to unload the cargo had to abandon the tasks due to mobbing. The American army soon resorted to getting the civilians off the airstrip and shut the airport down with wired fences.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ AP