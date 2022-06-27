Afghanistan: US Envoy Pledges To Solve Banking Issue Amid Escalating Humanitarian crisis

Ever since the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government of Afghanistan and seized power, the country has been pushed into an acute economic crisis that is beyond recovery without international help. In light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in the south-central Asian country, which was recently ravaged by a devastating earthquake that claimed over 1,000 lives, the US special ambassador to Kabul, Thomas West, on Sunday, vowed to help Afghanistan by solving banking issues.

The US envoy made the commitment during a meeting with the Afghan Traders' Council in the United Arab Emirates, where the head of the council, Obaidullah Sadarkhail, explained the problems that are being faced by Afghan traders.

"They have clearly pledged that they don't sanction those traders who are carrying out food, fuel, and medicine businesses and that they will work to solve the banking problems," he said.

Furthermore, the council once again raised the issue of frozen assets of Afghanistan at the hands of the US authorities and called for the release of the forfeited assets. The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the international community to lift sanctions on Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans the most basic right, which is the right to life, and to do this by lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our assets," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told British media.

On the other hand, the Afghan Traders Council in the UAE appealed to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to remain committed to its agreement in Doha. As per a Tolo News report, the former head of the Union of Banks in Afghanistan, Seyar Qureshi, asserted that the release of the Afghan assets depends on the fulfilment of the Doha Agreement signed between the US and the current regime in Kabul. However, there are some issues that are yet to be resolved, and the formation of an inclusive government, respecting human rights, and ceasing atrocities against women and children are a few among them.

"The formation of an inclusive government, respecting human rights, efforts to prevent the use of Afghanistan's geography against the US and its allies due to terrorism—these are some other matters which are not yet solved," Qureshi said.

It is important to mention here that after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the West immediately froze USD 10 billion worth of Afghan assets. Furthermore, the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan also contributed to the current crisis.

