Afghanistan: US Issues Statement On 'complex Attack' At Kabul Airport; Confirms Casualties

Twin explosions struck near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, August 26. Following the blasts, the Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. service members were killed in what it said was a 'complex attack'. At least thirteen people have lost their lives while dozens of others have been injured in the explosions, as per the most recent estimates, with the number likely to rise as the true extent of the carnage comes to light.

A sparse statement issued by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said: "We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of those killed and injured."

The statement made no mention of who the perpetrators of the blasts were, even as U.S. media houses quoted unnamed officials to claim that there was an ISIS hand behind the attacks, with many observers remarking that such declarations absolve the US of culpability of allowing the Taliban unbridled control and even access to the sophisticated weapons arsenal that has been left behind.

The Abbey Gate is the main entrance to the Kabul airport. The U.S Embassy in Kabul had earlier asked citizens to keep away from the airport and avoid Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate.

The first blast, which was reportedly a result of a suicide bombing, took place near the Abbey Gate. It was followed by gunfire, Republic sources informed. Another explosion was reported near the Baron Hotel.

The blast comes hours after the Netherlands and France announced their decisions to conclude evacuation operations. The US, however, had maintained that it will continue its evacuation process till the August 31 deadline. Meanwhile, United Nations chief António Guterres and NATO Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the terrorist attack.

US embassy issues advisory after twin blast

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," US said.

Earlier in the day, citing intelligence sources, some nations had warned about the possible attack at Kabul airport. British armed forces minister James Heappey had said that there was a "credible threat" of attack at the Kabul airport. The US had also asked its citizens to avoid the airport and its gates.