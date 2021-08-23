Afghanistan: US Warns Of IS Threat Amid Taliban Takeover, Activates CRAF For Evacuation

As American soldiers prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of US citizens and Afghan partners from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is raising worries that the Islamic State (IS) poses a threat along with the Taliban. Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said that the terror group is a "sworn enemy of the Taliban". According to him, the longer US soldiers are on the ground, the more likely the IS will try to attack innocent civilians and American servicemen near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Afghanistan: CRAF stage one activated by the US for evacuation

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) has been activated by the US government. It is the third time that this program has been activated in 70 years. About two dozen companies are part of this CRAF program where the commercial companies have an agreement with the US government. The agreement can compel the commercial airlines in this agreement to provide aircraft to support various operational requirements in a crisis. The Department of Defence and the Department of Commerce had formally established the CRAF program in December 1951. As per reports, stage one of this program has been activated for evacuation.

US military and commercial airlines to work together for evacuation process

According to sources, the US has sought the services of 6 commercial planes to carry passengers once they have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The government is attempting to speed up the departure of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon reportedly said on Sunday that it had called up 18 civilian planes from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air, and other airlines to transport people from temporary locations after they arrived on flights from Afghanistan, relying on the commercial industry it last used during the 2003 Iraq War.

Evacuation plan with commercial aircrafts

The aircraft, according to Biden, will reportedly transport people from "staging areas" such as Qatar and Germany to the US or a third country. He referred to it as the program's earliest stage. American Airlines (AAL.O), Atlas Air (AAWW.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and privately held Omni Air will provide three aircraft each. There are also two from Hawaiian Airlines (HA.O), and four from United Airlines (UAL.O). American and Delta airlines announced that rescue flights would begin on Monday, and they, along with other carriers, welcomed the call to assist the US troops in the midst of the Afghanistan crisis.

