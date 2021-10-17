Afghanistan: Victims Of Kandahar Mosque Attack Laid To Rest In Mass Funeral

The victims of Friday's suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in southern Afghanistan were honoured with a mass funeral ceremony. In an explosion inside the mosque in Kandahar on Friday, at least 47 people were killed and 70 more were injured. According to Al Jazeera, families laid the victims' bodies to rest on Saturday and appealed to the Taliban for protection.

The Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) announced on Saturday that they were responsible for the Kandahar mosque explosives. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack in a Telegram message, according to Khaama Press. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly denounced the "horrendous terrorist attack" on the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan and stressed the importance of bringing the culprits to justice.

UNSC members condole loss of lives

Members of the UN Security Council conveyed their sincere sympathies and condolences to the victims' families in a statement published by the UNSC and wished those who were injured a swift and healthy recovery. Terrorism, in all of its forms and manifestations, is one of the most significant dangers to international peace and security, the members of the Security Council emphasised. They also highlighted the need of holding perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these heinous acts of terrorism accountable and bringing them to justice, according to the statement.

The Security Council has urged all States to cooperate actively with all competent authorities in this regard, in accordance with their international commitments and relevant Security Council resolutions. They further stated that all acts of terrorism are unlawful and unacceptable, whatever of motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever, they are perpetrated, according to the statement.

Sunni Muslim militants have always targeted Shia Muslims as heretics, according to BBC. Shia Muslims are estimated to make up about 10% of Afghanistan's population. Many are also Hazaras, Afghanistan's third-biggest ethnic group, who have long experienced prejudice and persecution in Afghanistan and Pakistan. After foreign soldiers withdrew from Afghanistan at the end of August as part of a deal with the US, the Taliban took control of the country. It happened two decades after US soldiers overthrew the insurgents in 2001.

