Afghanistan Violence Jumped Sharply Amid Peace Talks With Taliban: US Watchdog

Despite continued efforts to arrive at a peace plan, violent attacks in Afghanistan jumped to record levels in the last quarter, said a US watchdog in its report. In its quarterly report, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) told US Congress that ‘enemy-initiated attacks’ rose to 8,204 attacks, up from 6,974 in the same period in 2018.

SIGAR Sopko said that it is not clear whether the US and its coalition partners have helped create an Afghan police force capable of 'post-peace policing' or not. He opined that Afghan people and Afghanistan’s international partners would certainly welcome a peace agreement but such agreement could lead to challenges for the reconstruction efforts made over the past 18 years by the US, coalition partners and the Afghan government.

Sopko also highlighted that underdeveloped civil policing capability is a high-risk area because of Afghanistan’s high-threat environment. “More than two million Afghans residing in Pakistan could return after a peace settlement, potentially because of political pressure from the Pakistani government,” said SIGAR.

Reintegration into society

Talking about the reintegration of ex-combatants into Afghan society, Sopko said that an estimated 60,000 ex-combatants will need to transition to a sustainable livelihood if a comprehensive peace agreement is reached. He added that a weak licit labour market would then have to absorb those returnees. “The need to reintegrate former insurgent and militia fighters into the economy would introduce additional challenges,” said Sopko.

(1/2) Following a political settlement, Afghan police, rather than the army, are likely to be the element responsible for everyday security and will serve as a direct link to the Afghan govt in local communities — SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) January 30, 2020

(2/2) What we are doing is using our years of oversight work in #Afghanistan to anticipate ways in which high risks to reconstruction success could continue past the date of a peace settlement: IG Sopko to Congresshttps://t.co/rTqngQ4GWi — SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) January 30, 2020

