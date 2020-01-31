Union Budget
Afghanistan Violence Jumped Sharply Amid Peace Talks With Taliban: US Watchdog

Rest of the World News

Despite continued efforts to arrive at a peace plan, violent attacks in Afghanistan jumped to record levels in the last quarter, said a US watchdog report.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Afghanistan

Despite continued efforts to arrive at a peace plan, violent attacks in Afghanistan jumped to record levels in the last quarter, said a US watchdog in its report. In its quarterly report, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) told US Congress that ‘enemy-initiated attacks’ rose to 8,204 attacks, up from 6,974 in the same period in 2018.

SIGAR Sopko said that it is not clear whether the US and its coalition partners have helped create an Afghan police force capable of 'post-peace policing' or not. He opined that Afghan people and Afghanistan’s international partners would certainly welcome a peace agreement but such agreement could lead to challenges for the reconstruction efforts made over the past 18 years by the US, coalition partners and the Afghan government.

Read: US Air Raids Dropped Record 7,423 Bombs In Afghanistan In 2019

Sopko also highlighted that underdeveloped civil policing capability is a high-risk area because of Afghanistan’s high-threat environment. “More than two million Afghans residing in Pakistan could return after a peace settlement, potentially because of political pressure from the Pakistani government,” said SIGAR.

Read: US Military Recovers Remains Of Service Members From Afghanistan Plane Crash

Reintegration into society

Talking about the reintegration of ex-combatants into Afghan society, Sopko said that an estimated 60,000 ex-combatants will need to transition to a sustainable livelihood if a comprehensive peace agreement is reached. He added that a weak licit labour market would then have to absorb those returnees. “The need to reintegrate former insurgent and militia fighters into the economy would introduce additional challenges,” said Sopko.

Read: Taliban Claims American Plane 'crashed' In Eastern Afghanistan

Read: US-led Airstrike Kills 10 Civilians In Afghanistan, Including Three Children: Officials

Published:
COMMENT
