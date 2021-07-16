Afghanistan VP Saleh Slams Imran Khan-led Govt For Denying Taliban's Presence On Its Soil

Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on July 16 slammed Pakistan’s Imran Khan-led government for denying the Taliban’s presence on its soil and claimed that the statement of denial is simply a pre-written paragraph. In a statement shared on Twitter on Friday, Saleh noted that for over two decades, Pakistan has rejected the existence of insurgents on its soil. However, noted that those who are already familiar with this “pattern” of dismissing claims know that denial is baseless.

On Pakistani denial: For over twenty years Pakistan denied the existence of Quetta Shura or presence of Talib terrorist leaders in its soil. Those familiar with this pattern, Afghan or foreign, know exactly that issuing a statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 16, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Afghan Vice President had said that Pakistan is providing shelter to the extremist group and has even threatened to hit back on Afghan troops if they try to retake the Spin Boldak border area. On July 15, Saleh had tweeted, “If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed.”

This came after he said that the Pakistan air force had issued an “official warning” to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any “move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas.” Saleh’s remarks came after the insurgent group claimed that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-stricken nation.

Local media outlets have also reported on Wednesday that the Taliban has captured the crucial border crossing with Pakistan in southern Kandahar province and replaced the Afghan government’s flag with its own. Meanwhile, Pakistan has repeatedly denied housing Taliban members but the country’s ministers have time and again issued statements proving otherwise. Most recently, as per ANI, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and often the members of the insurgent group are treated in local hospitals.

Pakistan Celebrating Taliban's Gains With 'Euphoria'

While the Taliban continues to gain control over various districts as foreign troops are being withdrawn, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that Pakistan is reveling in its success with “euphoria and excitement.” As per the news agency ANI, the Afghan VP lashed out at Pakistan for supporting the extremist group and accused the officials of Imran Khan-led government of “lies and denials.” Saleh also slammed Pakistan claiming that the country has mistaken “tensions with war and a group with a nation.”

"Peshawar Shura of Taliban has felt more pain recently as it screams loud in the streets. Still, Islamabad denies being the country behind the massacre of Afghanistan; a highest bar of lies and denial," Saleh said as per ANI.

As Saleh reflected staunch anti-Pakistan sentiments that would further impact Afghanistan’s ties with the country, the Afghan Ministry of Defence has also lambasted Pakistan for backing the Taliban and said, “those mobilized to defend the Afghan security forces were not militias but ordinary people whose struggle was for peace and defence of Afghanistan.”

IMAGE: ANI/AP