Afghanistan VP Shares Image Of 1971 Pak Army Surrender To India Amid Row With Islamabad

In a move to silence 'Pak Twitter attackers,' Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday dragged India while posting the historic picture of 1971 post-war. Saleh specifically chose the December 16 picture where two rival military commanders from India and Pakistan - General Niazi and General Aurora - are seated at a table signing the Declaration of Independence of Bangladesh document. Afghanistan Vice President was trying to remind Pakistan of India's win against Pakistan where the latter had lost half its country, forces in the East, and had to publicly surrender to India.

"Dear Pak twitter attackers, Taliban & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways," tweeted Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

Afghanistan-Pakistan growing rivalry

The tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan began after the US military started leaving Afghanistan's territory and Taliban terrorists initiated capturing the area again. Afghanistan has been alleging Pakistan of aiding the terrorists while the latter has refused the claim. The tensions escalated after the July 16 kidnapping of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail's 26-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhail who was released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad. The official statement released by Afghanistan stated that the envoy's daughter, Silsila Alikhail, was allegedly severely tortured by kidnappers before she was released. The perpetrators remain unknown to local police and officials.

Pakistan drags India in conflict with Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed recently accused Afghanistan and India of "distorting" facts related to the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan envoy. Addressing a press conference, Ahmed said that the incident was part of a series of attempts to destabilise Pakistan. He stated that the authorities found no evidence of kidnapping in the incident concerning Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil's daughter.

1971 India-Pakistan war

The historic picture plays a significant role in India as it illustrates India's win over the war started by Pakistan with airstrikes on 11 Indian airbases. The war ended after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. The picture was taken in Dhaka which is the current capital of Bangladesh. It was also the largest military surrender after World War II.