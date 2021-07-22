Afghanistan War: 'Goal Is To End The War And Establish Peace' Says Prez Ashraf Ghani

On Wednesday, July 22, speaking at Special Operations Command Center in Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban has deep ties with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, adding that the terror group wants Afghanistan "to become a haven for insurgents". Afghanistan President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces while visiting the Special Operations Command Corps informed that it is time to prove that the country will not be surrendered based on the plans and opinions of others.

President Ghani added, "The government will never allow this to happen".

Afghanistan stands with Special Operations Forces

According to a Tolo news report, Ghani pledged to provide "any kind of support," for Afghan special operations forces.

He promised to address the needs of families of the security force members who have lost their lives while serving their country.

Ghani added, "Our goal is to protect Afghanistan, freedom, equality and the achievements of the last 20 years, but the intention of the enemy is dark. And you prove to the enemy they will take their dreams to the grave."

Speaking on Afghanistan's decision to send a high-ranking delegation to Doha for peace negotiations with the Taliban, he said, "The Taliban made clear many things. Abdullah told me some minutes ago that there is no will for peace among the Taliban. We sent the delegation ... to show that we have the will for peace and we are ready for sacrifice for it, but they (Taliban) have no will for peace and we should make decisions based on this".

He further said, "We have a regular war plan and we will win. But our fundamental goal is to end the war and establish a just and lasting peace".

Eid celebrations in Afghanistan

This Eid has been dedicated to Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, especially in the last three months, Ghani added.

President informed, "Afghanistan's security and defence forces have made many sacrifices in the last 20 years, especially in the last three months, to defend this soil and honour this homeland".

Violence in Afghanistan continues

Due to the Taliban's intensified offensive acts against civilians of Afghanistan, the country is witnessing a surge in violence and thousands of families have been displaced. The Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

According to US intelligence assessments, after the American military drawdown, the country's civilian government may fall to the terror group within months as the Taliban have already taken control of several districts across Afghanistan.

Also, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: AP)