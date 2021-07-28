'Afghanistan War Has No Military Solution': Ghani Emphasises 'direct Talks' With Taliban

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said that his government is ready for "direct talks" with the Taliban as there is no military solution to the Afghan issue. While speaking at Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board Meeting at the Afghan Presidential Palace, Ashraf Ghani assured the international community that Afghanis do not want anti-government elements in the country. Ghani also claimed that today's Afghanistan has changed as compared to the previous one.

"There is no military solution to the country's issue. We believe in the future of Afghanistan and today's Afghanistan has changed. We are ready for direct talks with the Taliban." On releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners, he added, "I offered a bridge to peace through the holding of early elections. The Loya Jirga took the unprecedented step of realising 5,000 hardened Taliban fighters and some of the largest drug dealers under the assurance of good conduct by the international community."

Taliban has escalated its offensive against the Afghan military forces and is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan. Moreover, the Taliban has started imposing its archaic rules over the captured territories in Afghanistan and the Shias fear sectarian violence against them. Ghani's comments on the ongoing clash between the countries have come at a time that the US troops began withdrawing from the war.

Joint statement by Afghanistan government and Taliban

As per TOLOnews, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and the head of the 7-member delegation of Afghan politicians, has assured that the government is committed to peace. Both sides have decided to continue the high-level talks even though there has been no clarity on the de-escalation of violence or ceasefire. TOLOnews added that the government and Taliban have decided to work together on a common ground to move away from the current situation. Moreover, both sides have also thanked Qatar, which has been hosting them for peace talks. In addition, officials from both sides have also committed to cooperating in terms of treating COVID-19 patients in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to protect the country’s civilian infrastructure, prevent civilian casualties, and cooperate with humanitarian assistance, a joint statement by the Afghan Republic and the Taliban reads: Afghanistan's TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/OgcrrpA9Eb — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Taliban agrees for a 3-month ceasefire; puts forth conditions

Earlier, the insurgent group had announced that it was willing to follow a ceasefire if 7,000 militants that have been imprisoned in Afghanistan are released. As per reports, the Taliban have captured over 150-180 districts in the country. The clashes in the country have intensified following a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the Afghanistan soil where they had been based since the Afghanistan War began 20 years ago. The group has captured large swathes of territory, including border areas with Iran, China, and Pakistan. Even as talks continue, reports have stated that the Taliban continues to gain more ground and many have opined that it will re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. A United States intelligence report had earlier informed that Kabul could fall within six months after the US troops' withdrawal.

