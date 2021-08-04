Afghanistan War: Justice Minister Fazel Ahmad Mawani Accuses Taliban Of 'war Crimes'

The Afghan Justice Minister, Fazel Ahmad Manawi, on Monday, has accused the Taliban of war crimes, claiming that the terror group does not follow any international laws or humanitarian values. According to TOLOnews, Manawi said that all crimes against humanity committed by Taliban militants should be investigated at both the national and international levels.

Afghan accuses Taliban of war crimes

Several videos have appeared in recent weeks purporting to show the Taliban carrying out atrocities on civilians and captured Afghan forces. Taliban terrorists were seen in one video executing an Afghan army commander after he was arrested by the terror group. The video depicts the moment when Colonel Abdul Hamid Hamidi, commander of the First Regiment of the Afghan Army's 207 Zafar Corps in Herat, is kidnapped.

According to security officials, the colonel was apprehended with five of his soldiers before being shot and killed. Manawi noted, "What is done by the Taliban is a violation of human rights, a violation of international law and is an international crime and humanitarian crime."

Afghanistan-Taliban violence

According to a watchdog group, the Taliban has committed numerous such war crimes. "Shooting captives is against the law and is a crime under national and international laws as well as under Sharia law," said Mohammad Ayub Yusufzai, a member of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke during a special session of the Houses of Parliament on Monday, the Taliban have become more brutal in recent years. "Talib attacks are more violent, more bloodthirsty and more oppressive," Ghani said.

In June, the Taliban murdered 23 Afghan special forces unit members in Faryab province after they surrendered to the group. With the total withdrawal of foreign forces only a few weeks away, Afghanistan is experiencing an increase in bloodshed as the Taliban intensifies its onslaught against Afghan forces and civilians. The Taliban have taken control of many districts in Afghanistan in recent weeks, including Takhar in the country's northeastern region.

The US and the UK have also accused the Taliban of 'war crimes' in Kandahar province's southern town of Spin Boldak, stating that dozens of civilians were 'massacred.'

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: PTI/ANI)