Afghanistan: Who Is Mullah Baradar? Know More About Taliban's Presidential Face

Back in 2020, the United States signed a deal with the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan. As part of the agreement, the US agreed to withdraw all troops from the country within 14 months. Keeping in line with it, the US in 2021 announced that the troops would all be withdrawn on August 31, and started taking from July itself. Using the opportunity to re-establish its regime, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over all key provinces one after the other. Kandahar and Herat fell on August 12, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on August 13, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on August 14, gradually encircling the government in Kabul.

Seeing no way out, the Afghan government surrendered to the Taliban on August 15. Thereafter, the military group went to the presidential palace to work out the points for the peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan with the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and other Ministers had already fled the country. After the meeting, rumours started doing the rounds that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Image: AP