Afghanistan: Woman Activist Thrashed By Taliban As Protest Turns Violent In Kabul

A woman activist who participated in a protest in Kabul seeking political rights under Taliban rule was seen in a video with a head injury.

Afghanistan

A woman activist who participated in a protest in Kabul seeking political rights under Taliban rule was seen in a video with a head injury. According to ANI, activist Nargis Saddat alleged that she was beaten by the insurgents during a protest on Saturday, 4 September 2021. This comes after the Taliban prevented the demonstrators from marching towards the presidential palace by spraying tear gas. The women in Kabul have been staging protests, demanding equal rights and opportunities, inclusion in work and education under the new government. 

The women rights group said that they wanted to protest in front of the gate of the Presidential Palace, however, members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not allow them to. As per Tolo News reports, the Taliban instead used tear gas to disperse the all-women protest after they failed to do so after firing gunshots. According to an eyewitness, the Taliban opened gunshots to disperse the women and asked the journalists to leave the scene. 

Saturday’s protest was the fourth all-women demonstration held in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. The women’s rights activists in Kabul have asked the new Afghanistan government, which will reportedly be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, to ensure decision-making roles for women in the future government. Afghan women have been calling for the recognition of women’s political, economic and social rights. On Thursday, dozens of Afghan women also held demonstrations in the western Afghan city of Herat. 

Women’s rights under Taliban regime 

Experts believe that women in the war-torn nation are most likely to face an uncertain future under the Taliban regime. In recent weeks, the insurgent group has also been sending mixed signals about women working. Back in August, the group’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, had said that women who work with the government should stay at home until they can ensure their safety on the streets and in offices. 

The Taliban have banned many women from working outside and girls from attending schools or universities. But the group has, however, asked female healthcare workers to return to work. According to a Taliban spokesman, women can continue to serve in government positions in Afghanistan, but they will not be guaranteed cabinet or other prominent roles. When asked if women and ethnic minorities would be allowed to serve in the future Afghan government, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar had told the BBC that prominent positions in the new administration would be chosen on merit. 

