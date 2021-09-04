Afghanistan: Women Activists Protest Against Taliban; Demand Decisive Roles In Future Govt

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, women of the nation are living in constant fear. Amid the Taliban rule, a group of Afghan women activists seeking equal rights and decision making positions in the government protested in Kabul, reported ANI citing a CNN report. A group named Women's Political Participation Network took to the streets to protest in front of Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Friday, September 3.

Women demand equal rights in government

Reportedly, during the protests, women were witnessed chanting slogans and carrying signs. They sought their involvement in the Afghan government and called for constitutional law. The video of the protest showed a confrontation between the Taliban and some of the woman protesters. The women, less in number protested against the Taliban despite having knowledge about the threats involved.

Earlier on September 2, Herat, the third largest city of Afghanistan witnessed protests from dozens of women demanding that the Taliban must ensure the protection of women's rights and allow female participation in Afghanistan's government. The women carried banners with slogans condemning the Taliban regime's exclusion of women from the country's political system. The protests by women's rights activists was also joined by university students as well as government personnel. A banner during the protest read, "No government is sustainable without women's support. Our demand: the right to education and the right to work in every aspect,".

From 1996 to 2001, when the Taliban had control over Afghanistan, they had imposed harsh restrictions for the citizens, especially women. Back then, they were not allowed to step out without male relatives and had to cover their faces. They were not even allowed to study or work. Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops from country.

Taliban Takeover

On August 15 this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation.

(Inputs from ANI & AP)

Image: AP-Representative Image