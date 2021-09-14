On 15th August, Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban and since then Sunni Pashtuns have imposed an ultra-austere brand of rule on the residents. The diktat derived from Sharia Law is particularly tough for women who’ve been restricted to only abaya robes and niqabs covering most of their faces. Recently, a group of women came up with a unique social media movement to protest against the stringent dress code.

Using hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes , #Afghanwomen and #Afghanistanculture women took to social media platforms to post pictures of them dressed in the traditional outfits. As opposed to the monochrome burqas, the native Afghan clothes are seen in vibrant and glinting colours. The women also paired their outfits with metal jewellery, as native to the central Asian country.

"This is how women dress," tweeted a young Afghan woman sharing a picture in bright multicolour women and matching ornaments. "This is also Afghan culture. I am wearing a simple dress. I’m allowing the wind to play with my hair. I’m allowing the sun to kiss my neck. I’m an Afghan woman. I’m a Muslim woman. I’m a citizen of this Earth. I’m a human and I love humanity,' wrote another woman posing in a plain blue dress. "We are all strong, beautiful and BOLD!!," added a third woman on Twitter.

This is also Afghan culture. I am wearing a a simple dress. I’m allowing the wind to play with my hair. I’m allowing the sun to kiss my neck. I’m an Afghan woman. I’m a Muslim woman. I’m a citizen of this Earth. I’m a human and I love humanity #AfghanistanCulture #AfganistanWomen pic.twitter.com/trT8ye2sEq — Nahid Fattahi ناهید فتاحی (@NahidFattahi) September 12, 2021

This is another traditional Afghan dress from a different part of Afghanistan. I was a teenager in this pic. We will not let our culture to be appropriated by those who want to erase us. #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/dMwnBS7vuT — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

Supporting Afghanistan ladies rights with hastag #DoNotTouchMyClothes pic.twitter.com/jWtdX1xpDe — SIDDHARTH SINGH CHARAN (@SDeviputra) September 13, 2021

This is my culture! Do not touch my clothes.

#DoNotTouchMyClothes pic.twitter.com/GkBsxsdYPg — Selsela Imamzada (@selselaimamzada) September 13, 2021

#DoNotTouchMyClothes What a strong campaign to show just how colorful Afghan women are. We are all strong, beautiful and BOLD!! 💚❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Fa0oRa90jT — Fatima Haskell (@fatimablankk) September 13, 2021

his is what an afghan kids looks like. this is our culture. this is our traditional dress. we love lots of colour. even our rice is colourful and so is our flag.

Inspo

🇦🇫🇦🇫

share the beauty of #AfghanistanCulture. pic.twitter.com/KGbfw9rauy — Hela Shams هېله شمس (@4helashams) September 12, 2021

Black attire, Burqa, and Niqab are not and never been part of the Afghan Culture.



Here's a few different types of traditional Afghan attire for women. It's colourful, modest, practical, and more importantly beautiful.#AfghanistanCulture #AfghanWomen #TalibanTerror https://t.co/OYs89B24LC pic.twitter.com/s8hq0CWaij — Zahra Sultani | زارا سلطانی (@zahrasultani_) September 12, 2021

My husband & I proudly wearing traditional Afghan clothes for our wedding. Our clothes were custom made in Kabul & sent to us a few days before US troops started to leave



Clothes & jewelry in Afghan culture are detailed, bright, handmade, colorful #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/zldMhR1FMf — Ayesha T Qazi-Lampert 🌿🌾 (@QaziLampert) September 13, 2021

My mom (with me in her belly), my khalas, and my sisters in Afghanistan dresses 🇦🇫🏔 #donottouchmyclothes #afghanistanwomen #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/P7i9bb0Em7 — ariana delawari (@arianadelawari) September 13, 2021

Local Dress of Mangal

Calendar of Ariana Afghan Airlines from 1973.#AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/EPcSFz0HJ0 — Shahryār (@atalbrave) September 13, 2021

'No need of women in cabinet'

Last week, during an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLOnews, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi slammed the idea of inducting women into the cabinet. When the interviewer asked him what was the fault of women which prevented them from becoming Ministers, the Taliban leader responded, "You tell me what is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?" In the same programme, Hashimi claimed that women protesters don't represent all women of the war-torn country. Moreover, he opined that women should be restricted to giving birth and educating children on Islamic ethics.

During their previous regime, from 1996 to 2001, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative accompanying them. Some of the more gruesome acts by the Taliban include public executions and floggings.

