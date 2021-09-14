Last Updated:

#DoNotTouchMyClothes Afghanistan Women Launch Online Campaign To Protest Taliban's Burqa Order

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the clutches of the Taliban and since then Sunni Pashtuns have imposed an ultra-austere brand of rule on the residents.

Afghanistan

Recently, a group of women came up with a unique social media movement to protest against the stringent dress code.

Using hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes , #Afghanwomen and #Afghanistanculture women took to social media platforms to post pictures of them dressed in the traditional outfits. As opposed to the monochrome burqas, the native Afghan clothes are seen in vibrant and glinting colours. The women also paired their outfits with metal jewellery, as native to the central Asian country. 

"This is how women dress," tweeted a young Afghan woman sharing a picture in bright multicolour women and matching ornaments. "This is also Afghan culture. I am wearing a simple dress. I’m allowing the wind to play with my hair. I’m allowing the sun to kiss my neck. I’m an Afghan woman. I’m a Muslim woman. I’m a citizen of this Earth. I’m a human and I love humanity,' wrote another woman posing in a plain blue dress. "We are all strong, beautiful and BOLD!!," added a third woman on Twitter. 

'No need of women in cabinet'

Last week, during an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLOnews, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi slammed the idea of inducting women into the cabinet. When the interviewer asked him what was the fault of women which prevented them from becoming Ministers, the Taliban leader responded, "You tell me what is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?" In the same programme, Hashimi claimed that women protesters don't represent all women of the war-torn country. Moreover, he opined that women should be restricted to giving birth and educating children on Islamic ethics. 

During their previous regime, from 1996 to 2001, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative accompanying them. Some of the more gruesome acts by the Taliban include public executions and floggings.

