Afghanistan: Women Protest In Kabul Against The Killing Of 2 Hazara Women

Women in Afghanistan had conducted a demonstration in Kabul on Sunday to draw attention to the tragic killings of two Hazara women.

During the January 16 protest, female activists flocked to the streets of Kabul to oppose the limits on women's rights, Tolo news reported. According to a protester, the demonstration was held due to the deaths of Zainab Abdulahi and Zainab Ahmadi, who were killed in the night “without committing any crime".

Another protester stated, "While I am alive and have one drop of blood in my body, we will stand, we will fight. The bullet that hit the Hazara Girl's chest- hit my chest as well," as per Tolo News. Further, the protest rally began in Kabul's Debori neighbourhood and finished near Kabul University. As per the protesters, the two Hazara women were shot dead by the Taliban soldiers and they were enraged over the killings.

Violence against Hazara minority community

In the war-torn nation Afghanistan, the Hazara minority is routinely exposed to targeted killings, persecution, as well as discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identities. The number of targeted assaults has risen dramatically, and the Taliban has been targeting the Hazara minority on a regular basis.

As soon as the Taliban gained control of most of Afghanistan, the group desecrated and blew up the statue of martyred Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan, a chilling reflection of the Taliban's past demolition of Bamiyan Buddhas.

In addition to this, three high-profile women, according to protesters, have also been detained by the Taliban. The three women were detained at a rally in the northern province of Balkh, protestors clarified, and they are yet to be freed, according to Tolo News.

Further, the protesters have voiced their concern over rising food costs in the face of significant unemployment in Afghanistan and urged the global community to assist the country.

"We want to raise our voices so that our voices could be heard by the international community, which is against injustice and oppression," citing a protestor, Tolo News reported.

Previous Kabul demonstration by Afghan women

Furthermore, earlier on January 12, several Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul, asking the Taliban to offer government employment and equal participation in society. Afghan women had marched to the streets demanding their fundamental rights, raising their voices against the injustices.

According to the media report, some of the Afghan women who took part in the demonstration were former workers of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, who were fired when the Taliban took power in August.

However, the Taliban has said constantly that it is devoted to protecting women's rights in accordance with Islamic and Afghan cultural norms. Since the Taliban seized control in Kabul, Afghan women have seen to be protesting in a variety of locations across the nation demanding that their rights be respected and that they be represented in the government and local administrations, ANI reported.

(Image: AP)