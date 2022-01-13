Afghanistan Women Protest In Kabul Demanding Government Jobs & Equal Representation

Dozens of Afghan women on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Kabul demanding the Taliban to provide government jobs and equal representation in society. Ever since the Islamist group seized power over the war-torn nation on August 15 last year, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Taliban across Afghanistan. Such instructions, therefore, suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.

But raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights. On Wednesday, Tolo News reported that Afghan women from all walks of life have yet again held a protest in the capital city of the war-ravaged nation, demanding equal representation in society. As per the media outlet, some women who participated in the protest were former employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, who lost their jobs following the Taliban takeover last August.

A protester, Ferozan Amirit told the media outlet, “We the women working in the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, and the 28 per cent active force of the government department, have suffered major damage with the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban's ruling on government departments on August 15, 2021."

The demonstrators released a resolution which comprised five points - allowing females to work; women’s meaningful inclusion in the government’s decision-making body about women’s affairs; formation of policies to support women’s basic rights; preservation of posts which were occupied by women; and the creation of a safe environment for women. The protesters said that the Afghan women are concerned over the fate of jobs in the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission.

Issue of women's working activity in Afghanistan 'under discussion'

The Taliban, on the other hand, have said that there has been no decision to purposely exclude women from the government structure. A deputy spokesman for the Taliban, Bilal Karimi reportedly stated that the issue of women’s working activity in government departments is under discussion. Karimi went on to add that after an assessment if the women’s presence is needed in any department, they will be working the same posts and the same department.

Previously as well, the Taliban had stated that the restrictions on women are “temporary” and only in place to ensure all workplaces and learning environments are "safe" for women and girls. However, respect for women’s rights has been cited by global donors as a condition for restoring aid to Afghanistan, which has been facing a deep humanitarian and economic crisis.

(Image: AP)

