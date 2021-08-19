Afghanistan Women Take To Kabul Streets To Demand Equal Rights After Taliban Takeover

At a time when thousands of Afghans are escaping their motherland contemplating possible oppression and ill-treatment by the Taliban, women in the landlocked Nation have raised their voice against the Taliban insurgency. Scores of Afghan women covered in black, with placards, holding up signs took to the streets of Kabul, sloganeering against the terror outfit and demanding equal rights, role in policy and economy, for the other gender as videos of the protest surfaced on the internet on Wednesday.

Afghan women hit the streets, protest Taliban insurgency

The all-women movement in Afghanistan has been gaining momentum as observed in videos from the worn-torn country. Earlier in July, hundreds of women in Afghanistan conducted an armed protest and chanted anti-Taliban slogans in northern and central Afghanistan.

Women demand equal rights in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several women gathered in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area demanding equal rights and participation in government, diplomacies and economy. The women did not name the Taliban directly but they continued raising their voice where the militant organisation has been grappling its control of nearly the entire country.

Taliban bar women from social-participation

The women were seen asking the power holders to not forget their rights in wake of the Taliban's regime. The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996- 2001, enforcing harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from attending school, and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

Earlier Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female Mayor had made a sharp remark on Sunday as she said that she has no option but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her. While talking to the British outlet iNews, she said, “I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"