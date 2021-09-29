Afghanistan: Women Teachers, Health Workers Urge US, Organisations To Unfreeze Funds

Several women teachers and health workers in Afghanistan, on September 28, urged the United States and other institutions to unfreeze billions of dollars in funds and return those to Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate.

In a press conference on Tuesday in Kabul, female teachers and women health care workers in Afghanistan appealed to organisations and banks to help them in getting their salaries, news agency ANI reported quoting The Khaama Press.

Foreign aid halted after Taliban's siege of Kabul

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the country has been facing economic disarray. Afghans continue to struggle with financial services, standing in queues stretching hundreds of metres and waiting up to three days to withdraw money.

The situation partly stems from the freezing of Afghanistan's assets. Foreign aid to the country was immediately halted during the Taliban's siege of Kabul on August 15. The US also halted $9.4 billion in reserves to the country's central bank, ANI reported quoting The New York Post.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have suspended lending, and the Financial Action Task Force has issued a warning to its 39 member countries to freeze all Taliban assets.

Women teachers in Afghanistan concerned about future of education

Afghan women employees also said at the press conference that the country urgently requires financial assistance from international banks and organisations in order for them to keep their jobs. Women teachers in Afghanistan are concerned that the Taliban's plan will take years to implement, and that girls will miss out on education.

Concerning the increase in literacy in Afghanistan, the women said that the international community should assist initiatives to improve literacy and Islamic studies in Afghanistan, ANI reported. The Afghan women also said that the Afghan people are in a dire economic situation and must be assisted.

Unfreezing of Afghanistan's assets

Meanwhile, central banks allowed businesses to withdraw up to $25,000 each week. Individual account holders are still restricted to a weekly withdrawal limit of $200.

Afghanistan's restrictions, high unemployment, and the freezing of billions of dollars have combined to create an economic and humanitarian disaster in the country.

Food, fuel, and gas prices have all soared by more than 20%, placing millions of people in the face of severe adversities. Furthermore, the Taliban lack the necessary experience to deal with the country's complex economic difficulties. Afghanistan's former central bank chief had also fled the nation, leaving the country's financial decision-making in limbo.

Despite receiving Western help for two decades, Afghanistan's economy is one of the most vulnerable and unstable in the world, according to InsideOver. According to the World Bank, poverty and underdevelopment are widespread in Afghanistan. It stated that roughly 90% of Afghans live on less than $2 per day, and Kabul, which received $4.2 billion in aid last year, will likely receive none this year.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)