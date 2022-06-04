Afghanistan: World Bank & ARTF Approve 3 Projects To Help Afghans From Economic Hardships

In order to help Afghans, the World Bank and the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) Management Committee has approved three projects worth $793 million to provide essential food, livelihood, and health services to the people of the war-torn nation. The World Bank in the press release announced that all the three projects will be implemented through United Nations agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and will not have the involvement of the Taliban. The projects approved by World Bank and ARTF have been aimed to assist women and girls in accessing the project to gain benefits.

The three projects approved by World Bank and the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund include The Afghanistan Emergency Food Security, The Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods and The Afghanistan Health Emergency Response. In the press release, the World Bank said that the Afghanistan Emergency Food Security Project has been initiated to help farmers in the production of food crops and prevent the deterioration of food security. The project will support 300,000 households in the November 2022 planting season and planting season between March to November in 2023. In addition, around 150,000 women will be given training in cultivation and nutrition.

World Bank & ARTF approves Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods

The Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods Project has been designed to offer short-term livelihood opportunities and provide urgent essential services in rural and urban regions of Afghanistan. With this initiative, the World Bank and ARTF intend to give livelihood and income opportunities to one million households in 6,450 rural communities in Afghanistan and cities including Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz and others, according to the press release released by World Bank. The Afghanistan Health Emergency Response Project will help to increase the quality and use of essential health services in the war-torn nation. The project has been designed to provide basic health, nutrition and COVID-19 services in over 2300 health facilities in cooperation with service providers at the national and international levels. In addition, the initiative will help two million children to be fully immunized and over 1.2 million Afghan women will be able to give birth to their babies at the health facilities.

More than half of Afghanistan's population rely on humanitarian assistance

Since the Taliban takeover in August, the international community and UN agencies have raised concern over the situation of people in Afghanistan. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated that more than half of Afghanistan's population is dependent on humanitarian assistance, according to ANI. The UNHCR said that they are assisting the most vulnerable in the country and that they are also constructing schools, health clinics, water projects and roads to let refugees and displaced people return when they are ready. It further said that one in every two Afghans is unsure where their next meal will come from.

