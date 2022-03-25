Afghanistan: World Leaders Ask Taliban To Reverse Decision Of Denying Education To Girls

World governments on Thursday issued a joint statement in condemnation of the Taliban’s decision not to re-open secondary schools to Afghan girls. Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union derided the hardline Islamist Taliban government for not allowing the Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to school. “We are united in our condemnation of the Taliban’s decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. The Taliban’s action contradicted its public assurances to the Afghan people and to the international community,” the statement on Thursday, March 24 read.

The Taliban’s decision to shut school doors to girls is unjustifiable. Denying their right to an education contradicts assurances given to the Afghan people.



Every Afghan has an equal right to education - the Taliban should reverse this decision. 👇https://t.co/JaZC3QMs7C — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 25, 2022

Very disappointed by reports that Taliban's leadership continues to ban girls from secondary education in #Afghanistan. It undermines trust in their promises.



All Afghan girls have a universal right to education. pic.twitter.com/UR8zxPNYaa — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) March 23, 2022

World leaders ask Taliban to 'urgently reverse decision'

EU, US, UK, Canada, and the allied nations challenged the Taliban’s decision to ban education for girls, stating that it took months of work by the international community to support teacher stipends based on an expectation that schools would be open for all. “And sadly, it came as eager Afghan girls were walking to their schools for the first time in seven months,” the world governments said in a joint statement. Further, the leaders of the world urged the Taliban to urgently reverse their decision, adding that it will have consequences far beyond its harm to Afghan girls.

The Taliban have backtracked on their promise to open high schools for girls. Afghan girls must not be denied their fundamental right to education. Depriving young woman of education is another crippling blow to Afghanistan’s already shaky future. — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) March 24, 2022

"Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education are largely the same as when they ruled in 1996-2001. The excuses for closing girls’ schools are disingenuous: the goal is to block girls from studying indefinitely. It’s the same pattern as in the late 1990s." https://t.co/TCh05awK14 pic.twitter.com/Kgkw1Fsoc1 — Heather Barr (@heatherbarr1) March 25, 2022

If unreversed, this move will profoundly harm Afghanistan’s prospects for social cohesion and economic growth, its ambition to become a respected member in the community of nations, and the willingness of Afghans to return from overseas, the leaders warned. They further cautioned that such measures will kill the Taliban’s prospects of gaining political support and legitimacy among the world governments.

“Every Afghan citizen, boy or girl, man or woman, has an equal right to an education at all levels, in all provinces of the country,” asserted the foreign leaders.

As the school new year began in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced that the boys can continue their education while they prohibited the girls from going to schools beyond the sixth grade, according to local media reports. "The Ministry of Education once again assures our nation that it is fully committed to providing the educational rights of all our compatriots. In order to generalize and standardize the quality of education " Aziz Ahmad Rayan, director of publications and communications at the Taliban Ministry of Education said in a statement cited by Tolo News.

"The denial of education violates the human rights of women & girls."



-- @UNHumanRights chief @mbachelet says all students in Afghanistan must be allowed to go back to school, following announcement that secondary schools for girls will remain closed. https://t.co/fZBCfrzlr2 — United Nations (@UN) March 23, 2022

Girls from 6th grade cannot go back to school in #Afghanistan. All children, girls and boys, must have access to education.



The Taliban de facto authorities should honour their commitments to the Afghan people.



Let the children go back to school!https://t.co/kGSziRs9E4 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 23, 2022

Disempowering Afghanistan’s women

Women in Afghanistan who were not allowed to attend secondary school were tearful after the Taliban’s announcement having waited for several months to resume their education. “The denial of education violates the human rights of women and girls,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights high commissioner. “Beyond their equal right to education, it leaves them more exposed to violence, poverty, and exploitation,” she went on to add.

Bachelet further condemned the Taliban’s decision saying that it is “of grave concern at a time when the country desperately needs to overcome multiple intersecting crises. Disempowering half of Afghanistan’s population is counterproductive and unjust”.

This morning, a nation of girls thought they were heading to school. Upon arrival, they were told to go home.



The Taliban have reneged on promises to let girls in Afghanistan learn. Read what these girls and others have to say about the Taliban’s broken promises 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4CG96ER2NE — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 23, 2022

As the girls prepared to return to classes after a six-month break, their parents were disheartened to know that only the male children can resume school whilst the females were asked to sit back home. “Many of them started arguing. I had nothing to tell them,” a schoolteacher in Kabul told The Guardian. Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh slammed the Taliban government for prohibiting girl child education. "March 23 turned into a day of agony & pain for Afghan girls as they weren't allowed to enter schools. Another lie and deception came to the surface. Taliban fears an enlightened society. Shamelessly Pakistan is calling on the world to engage with the Taliban junta regardless of their record.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile also expressed "a profound disappointment” over Taliban’s decision warning that it is “deeply damaging for Afghanistan.”

The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education. I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay," Guterres said.

Taliban's decision will threaten its 'ambition to improve relations with international community': US State Dept

US' State Department spokesman Ned Price also condemned the Taliban’s act, as he demanded on behalf of US President Joe Biden’s administration that the hardline faction reverses its prohibition on girls' education. "Taliban Amir and other leaders’ decision to ban girls from school above grade six will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve relations with the international community," Price tweeted. Since the fall of the democratically elected Afghan government in August last year after the Taliban’s siege, only primary schools for girls were opened while females were not allowed to pursue secondary education. Boys meanwhile were allowed to attend schools across all parts of Afghanistan.

Image: AP