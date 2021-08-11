Afghanistan's Acting Finance Minister Resigns; Leaves Country Amid Taliban-led Violence

Amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan, the country's acting Finance Minister Khalid Payenda has stepped down and reportedly left the country following pressure from the presidential palace. According to reports, the Ministry of Finance said that the minister left the country "on an official visit," however, sources said Payenda is not likely to return to the country. Taking to Twitter, Payenda wrote, "Today I stepped down as the Acting Minister of Finance. Leading MoF was the greatest honor of my life but it was time to step down to attend to personal priorities. I've put Mr. Alem Shah Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister for Revenue & Customs in charge until a new minister is appointed [sic]."

Today I stepped down as the Acting Minister of Finance. Leading MoF was the greatest honor of my life but it was time to step down to attend to personal priorities. I’ve put Mr. Alem Shah Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister for Revenue & Customs in charge until a new Minister is appointed. — Khalid Payenda (@KhalidPayenda) August 10, 2021

Taliban seizes control of several cities in Afghanistan

Payenda, who previously worked as the deputy minister for the Finance Ministry, was appointed as acting minister of finance by President Ashraf Ghani earlier this year. With US and NATO forces announcing withdrawal from the country, a resurgent Taliban has launched a severe assault on major cities and seized control of several cities in Afghanistan. The Taliban snatched up seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country within a week and imposed regressive rules in the provinces that fell to them. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have also been displaced by the recent fighting.

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, August 10, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet informed that at least 180 people have been killed while more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9. "The Afghan government forces and the Taliban must stop fighting to prevent bloodshed. If they fail to return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the situation for the Afghan people will become even worse," Bachelet added.

President Ashraf Ghani visits northern Balkh province

On Wednesday, amid escalating violence in the Northern Province, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif city in the northern Balkh province. He was accompanied by his security and political affairs adviser Mohammad Mohaqiq. The visit comes when thousands of civilians are at risk as fighting intensifies in and around Kunduz, Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and other Afghan cities.

