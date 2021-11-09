Afghanistan's Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi To Join Troika Plus Meeting In Pakistan

A delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi would join the Troika Plus meeting in Pakistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday. Notably, the meeting is scheduled for November 11, Thursday. According to Pakistan English daily, Islamabad had sent an invitation to special representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China and Russia to attend a meeting this month. "Special representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official. Subsequently, the spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, took to the microblogging site and said that delegation would discuss "enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees.

Despite not recognising the Taliban govt, Pakistan held several meetings

Also, he stressed that the agenda would also focus on expanding facilities for the movement of people. "A senior delegation led by FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on November 10. The delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people, and will include Ministers and working groups from Finance and Trade Ministries," Balkhi tweeted. It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has not recognised the all-men Afghan government, but, both countries held several meetings after the extremist outfit ousted the democratically elected government in mid-August, leaving the citizens in the state of exile.

'Afghanistan is now stable:' Taliban's interim government

"The meeting on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong," The News International reported. Russia sponsored a high-level meeting with the ten countries including the 'top dignitaries' of the Taliban government on October 20. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban's interim government claimed that Afghanistan is now stable and that no country will have any threat from the war-ravaged country.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/ANI