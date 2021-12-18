Afghanistan's Celebrated Differently-abled Boxer Forced To Sell Crafts On Streets: Report

As the socio-economic crisis in Afghanistan continues to intensify, the country’s most successful differently-abled boxer Abdul Ahad Amiri is being forced to sell handicrafts in Kabul to support his family as he is the only breadwinner.

Worried due to the economic situation of the country, the player, who lost one leg in a mine explosion, is being pushed away from sports and subsequently his dream of becoming a champion, Tolo News reported.

Amiri’s situation has come to light at a time Afghanistan is engulfed in crisis after the Taliban's conquest of the country in August. With the Taliban's history of militancy and human rights abuse, Afghanistan's new government is finding it difficult to gain international recognition. Adding to the country's woes coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the US, its allies and several international organisations have frozen the country's assets.

Amid the country's spiralling socio-economic crisis, the famous Afghan boxer, as per the TOLO report, is being forced to give up his passion and dream to sell crafts in the streets of Kabul. Tolo News reported that Amiri is seeking the support of sports institutions. He was quoted by the media report as saying, “My economic situation is very bad…The dollar has gone up, everything is priceless. I have to work and because I can not practice properly, we have to be supported."

"I am the only boxer disabled person in Afghanistan who is excited about this field, (sic)" Amiri was quoted by Afghan media outlet as saying. "If I am supported, I will have good results in competitions, but because I am the only breadwinner in my house, I have to work," he added.

Amiri’s coach calls for assistance

Amiri's trainer, too, believes that the Afghan boxer's performance will considerably increase if he is supported. “If Abdul Ahad Amiri is supported, he will get a good result in the competition…The Islamic Emirate must help him, who has many aspirations," his coach, Askari said.

It should be mentioned here that the International Olympic Committee recently donated $560,000 to eligible athletes with the arrival of winter and the poor condition of the players in the war-torn country.

(Image: abdulahad.amiri.50/Facebook)