Taliban's caretaker Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said on Sunday that Afghanistan's national curriculum will be purged of elements that are against Islam. Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, Abdul Baqi Haqqani said the recent events in Afghanistan show that Afghans will accept nothing else but Islam.

"But now, Afghans won't abandon Islam, they won't accept slavery and they won't neglect their national values," said Haqqani.

During its previous regime in the 1990s, the Taliban oversaw an oppressive system that offered people limited educational opportunities and restricted women and girls to their homes. The Taliban have now said that Afghan women will be allowed education in the country.

Earlier in the day, Haqqani said that Afghan women would be allowed to attend university for education. However, co-education has been banned, imposing that the extremist group still sticks to their age-old beliefs.

According to Afghanistan's Khaama Press, the Taliban banned co-education across all government and private universities in the Herat province, calling it the 'root of all evils in society' and girls and boys will not be able to sit in the same class. In addition to this, the Taliban have also banned music with female voices on radio and completely prohibited playing music in public areas.

The Taliban have said they want to maintain good relations with the international community and have promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule than their previous method of governance, however, many Afghans are deeply skeptical.

Afghanistan crisis

Over the last weeks, the Kabul international airport has witnessed some of the most heartwrenching images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after the flight took off, carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal regime.

One of many rockets apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighbourhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for American troops to withdraw after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Following the US decision to exit Afghanistan, ending their 20-year mission to eliminate terrorism, the Taliban has regained control in most of the war-torn country. With the US ending its evacuation mission on Tuesday, August 31, the terrorist organisation has decided to form its government.

(With inputs from agency)