Afghanistan's Diplomatic Missions Underscore Crises In One Year Of Taliban's 'forced' Rule

On the first anniversary of the fall of the democratically-elected government of Afghanistan, the Diplomatic Missions of the country underscored that the unprecedented takeover of the Taliban plunged the nation into a “deep political humanitarian, economic, human rights and security crises”. Marking the Taliban’s military takeover, which even witnessed the country’s name be changed, also led Afghan citizens to be “deprived of basic services and face grave human rights abuses and violations”.

Last year on August 15, the Taliban successfully marched into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul and claim control of the war-torn nation as the Western army hastily withdrew from the Southeast Asian country. Under the peace deal signed between former US President Donald Trump’s administration, his successor Joe Biden led the US army to leave Afghanistan and pave the way for the Taliban to reconquer the country after almost 20 years. It was met with the dramatic fall of former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, who fled the nation, along with the Afghan army, which was trained by the US.

On the grim anniversary, while the Taliban expanded its administration and forged diplomatic ties with a handful of allies, the Diplomatic Missions of the country said, “Almost overnight, the Taliban militant group rolled back hard-won gains achieved through the joint effort and sacrifice of the people of Afghanistan and the international community since 2001.”

It also said, “Despite the violent and illegitimate nature of the Taliban takeover, they were offered the opportunity to deliver on expressed commitments in relation to the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls, inclusive and representative governance, as well as the binding obligations that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for international terrorism.”

“Many countries and international organizations adopted a policy of dialogue and engagement with the group, in the hope that such interaction would positively influence the Taliban’s approach and actions toward the people’s expectations,” it added.

India's diplomatic presence would complete 'unfinished projects': Taliban

Prior to the completion of the Taliban's one-year rule on Afghanistan, the foreign ministry of the Taliban dispensation in the country had welcomed India's diplomatic presence in the war-torn nation. In a statement, it said that the presence would result in the completion of "unfinished projects" that India had initiated. Taliban's foreign ministry also said, "Besides ensuring security, we will pay close attention to the immunity of the diplomats and cooperate well in endeavours" after India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy. Earlier, in the wake of the Taliban takeover, India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy.

Image: AP