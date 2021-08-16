Afghanistan's Envoy Addresses UNSC; Says 'Taliban Not Honouring Promises; Afghans In Fear'

The residents of Kabul are 'living in absolute fear' in the wake of the Taliban seizure, said Afghanistan Ambassador Ghulam M. Isaczai, at the United Nations Security Council meeting, which was chaired by India on Monday. The emergency meeting was convened to address the critical situation in Afghanistan that has fallen under siege, following the Taliban's seizure of the capital city on Sunday.

Addressing the UNSC meeting, Isaczai said the fate of millions of Afghans hangs in the balance as they are faced with an extremely uncertain future at the hands of the Taliban, who forcefully overthrew the Ashraf Ghani government on August 15.

The Afghan representative expressed grave concern about the Taliban not honouring their commitments made at other international forums and continuing with its target killings of civilians at Kandahar and other big cities.

"The situation in Kabul, a city of about 6 million people is extremely worrying, to say the least. We have seen chaotic scenes at the Kabul intl airport as desperate citizens are trying to leave the country. We are extremely concerned about the Taliban not honouring their commitments made in their statements at Doha and at other international forums. We have seen a gruesome image of Taliban attacking military personnel and carrying out target killings of civilians at Kandahar and other big cities," said Isaczai.

Stressing that Kabul residents are living in 'absolute fear right now', the Ambassador said there is no time for blame game anymore, but there is an opportunity to prevent further violence, prevent Afghanistan from descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state.

"Therefore, the security council and the UN Secretary-General should use every means at its disposal to call for an immediate succession of violence and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

As US troops began a retreat from war-torn Afghanistan after 20 years, the Taliban launched an offensive and reconquered major cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. This led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, allowing the Taliban to take total control of the nation. While the President himself fled the country, reportedly carrying loads of cash, the residents of Kabul are making desperate attempts to leave the city too.

Monday, a mad rush was witnessed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, and the desperation to escape among people was such that many clung to the plane's wheels during its takeoff. The military group, now going by the name 'Islamic Emirate', reached the airport later in the day and arrested over 80 Afghans from the airport. They are referring to those arrested as 'thieves'.