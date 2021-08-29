Afghanistan's Ex-Education Minister Calls On Taliban To Not Start Anew On Education System

Former officials and lecturers at Afghanistan universities have called on the Taliban to maintain and upgrade the country’s education system instead of creating a new one. Speaking at a conference on Sunday, the country's former minister of higher education Abas Basir asserted that starting over is a mistake made by previous governments and the Taliban should not repeat it. “Let's not reject everything, starting a new system, we should work more on what we already have,” he said.

This comes a day after the Islamist insurgents appointed Abdul Baqi Haqqani as the acting higher education minister of the Taliban-controlled country. Soon after assuming office, Haqqani lambasted the current education system in Afghanistan stressing that more emphasis should be given to religious education. Reiterating Taliban’s previous stance, Haqqani vowed that every item in the curriculum against Islam would be removed. It is worth mentioning that soon after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban announced that they would allow women to take formal education but restrictions have only increased since the takeover.

Taliban announces key appointments

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban announced its first major appointments to key posts. As per Pajhwok Afghan News, the Taliban has announced names for the position of the Head of Education, Higher Education, Interior Minister, Finance Minister, Kabul Governor, Kabul Mayor, and Intelligence chief. The Taliban has appointed Sakhaullah as acting Head of Education, Abdul Baqi as Acting Head of Higher Education, Sadr Ibrahim as Acting Interior minister, Gul Agha as Finance Minister, Mullah Shirin as Kabul governor, Hamdullah Nomani as Kabul mayor and Najibullah as Intelligence Chief, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the Taliban has banned music and female voices on television and radio channels in the province of Kandahar. From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, setting up ultra-austere rules for residents. The restrictions were particularly stringent for women, who were not allowed to step out sans male relatives, to get educated or even to uncover their faces. Now, with Sunni Fundamentalists inching closer to reestablish the Islamic emirate, the women of Afghanistan fear for their future and hard-earned rights.

